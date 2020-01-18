Jabs, Beverly R. “Bev”

OREGON/VERONA - Beverly R. “Bev” Jabs, age 73, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. She was born Aug. 15, 1946, in Verona, to Rueben and Lila Jabs. Bev worked in customer service for the majority of her life, retiring in 2012. After retirement, she worked part-time at Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Verona. Bev loved traveling, theatre and camping at Lake Arrowhead and Pioneer Park. She enjoyed playing card games, especially Bunco. Bev was an active member of Zwingli United Church of Christ in Paoli. Her biggest joy was spending time with family and friends. Bev will be remembered as “everybody’s aunt.” She will be missed by her brother, Ron (Judy) Jabs; nephews, Ryan (Dawn) and Dustin (Amanda); great-niece, Taylor, and a great-nephew on the way; uncle, Fritz; aunt, Annamarie; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona with Pastor Rich Pleva presiding. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Bev will be laid to rest at the Verona Cemetery. A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice, SSM Health at Home Hospice and to Pastor Rich Pleva, for all of their care and support to Bev and her family. Memorials may be written to Zwingli U.C.C. at 1338 Cty Tk PB, Belleville, WI 53508. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.