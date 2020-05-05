Jabs, Anita L.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BARNEVELD - Anita L. Jabs, age 75, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born on Dec. 17, 1944, in Hyde Township, to Harland and Mildred Forseth. She married Ronald W. Jabs on Aug. 7, 1965.

She is survived by her husband; her children, Jerrod (Cassie), Jason, Janna (Jimmy) and Justine (Ken); four grandchildren, Joslyn, Clayton, Braden and Jaxson; her brother, Dave (Gail) Forseth; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Jabs and Anne Forseth; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Carol Ruetten (Fred); her brothers, Ronald Forseth (Donna) and John Forseth; in-laws, Virgil and Evelyn Jabs; and her brother-in-law, Roger Jabs.

A private and humble woman by nature, she requested only a small family service be held in her honor. The service will take place at the Hyde Chapel at a later date. The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home Dodgeville 608-935-3628 www.houckfuneralhomes.com

