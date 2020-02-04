Ives, Michael Francis

MADISON - Michael Francis Ives was born into eternal life on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on Jan. 12, 1950, to Francis “Bud” and Betty (Zick) Ives, Mike was a lifelong Madison resident. As a young child, he enjoyed his family camping trips where they would fish and hike in northern Wisconsin and later, continued to share this fun time with his daughter, Lindsey. Mike graduated from La Follette High School in 1968 and began a successful career at AT&T in 1969, until his retirement in 2004. Mike was a member of the Telephone Pioneers.

In 2004, Mike married his wife, Jean and they shared a wonderful life together. Among their cherished memories were traveling to Jamaica, Mexico, many cruises to the Caribbean and, a check off their “Bucket List”, a three-week African Safari.

Mike had the ability to make people laugh with his witty sense of humor and was always