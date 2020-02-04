Ives, Michael Francis

MADISON - Michael Francis Ives was born into eternal life on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on Jan. 12, 1950, to Francis “Bud” and Betty (Zick) Ives, Mike was a lifelong Madison resident. As a young child, he enjoyed his family camping trips where they would fish and hike in northern Wisconsin and later, continued to share this fun time with his daughter, Lindsey. Mike graduated from La Follette High School in 1968 and began a successful career at AT&T in 1969, until his retirement in 2004. Mike was a member of the Telephone Pioneers.
In 2004, Mike married his wife, Jean and they shared a wonderful life together. Among their cherished memories were traveling to Jamaica, Mexico, many cruises to the Caribbean and, a check off their “Bucket List”, a three-week African Safari.
Mike had the ability to make people laugh with his witty sense of humor and was always
willing to lend a helping hand. He was an avid golfer, playing courses throughout Wisconsin and Florida with Jean or his golf buddies. Mike could always be counted on for a good game of Euchre, being a co-pilot to his brother, Pete, or a great fishing partner to his brother, Pat. He especially enjoyed watching his grandsons, Roy and Scott play sports throughout the years. For the past two years, he spent time with his extended family in St. Germain, Wis. where he enjoyed teaching the little ones the art of fishing. However, what he loved most was enjoying a glass of wine and relaxing with Jean as they watched the sunset.
Mike was a loving and caring husband to Jean; son to Betty; brother to Pat and Pete (Theresa); father to Lindsey; grandfather to Roy, Jr., Scott, and Dakota; stepfather to Lindsay (Jay) Feiker, Stephanie (Eric) Klein and Lisa (Greg) Caravella; and step-grandfather to Ava, Sophia and Harrison Klein and Cora, Liam and Soren Feiker. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis “Bud”; and sister, Bonnie.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12 Noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be gifted in Mike’s name to Agrace HospiceCare, American Cancer Society or your favorite charity. Mike’s family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Carbone Cancer Center, UW Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care.
To my husband in heaven,
I was supposed to spend the rest of my life
with you. And then I realized. . .you spent the
rest of your life with me. I smile because I
know you loved me till the day you went
away. And will keep loving me. . .till the day
~ we’re together again ~
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Service information
12:00PM-4:00PM
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716