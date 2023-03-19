Aug. 19, 1963—March 14, 2023

COTTAGE GROVE—Isobel Maciver, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, at her residence. Daughter of Donald and Norma “Daisy” Maciver, Isobel was born in Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, Scotland.

Isobel and Kyle met in 1993, at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, where they were post-doctoral research fellows in adjacent laboratories. They married in 1996, and joined Promega Corporation soon after. Isobel began her career at Promega as a technical writer, advancing to manage Scientific Communications, and later becoming a Marketing Services Manager. Isobel left a legacy of kindness, support, wisdom, generosity, grit and humor that her colleagues will cherish for years to come.

Isobel was a loving, caring mother, wife and dear friend. She enjoyed running, knitting, gardening, traveling and a good mystery. She evangelized knitting by teaching others, including her work colleagues. She shared the abundance of giant zucchini from her garden with her colleagues every year, and her quiet sense of humor instilled a respect for Scottish humor in all who were fortunate to know her. Isobel volunteered for children’s church at Door Creek Church when Iain and Isaac were young, and continued for many years afterward. She taught her family how to coexist with house cats, and then later she learned the differences of raising dogs.

Isobel is survived by her husband, Kyle Hooper; and sons, Iain and Isaac Hooper. She is further survived by her siblings residing in Scotland, brother, Derek Maciver, and sister, Catherine (Maciver) Burrows; nieces, Alison (Burrows) Irvine, Abigail Burrows, and nephew, Stephen Burrows. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held at DOOR CREEK CHURCH, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Friday, March 24, 2023. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A graveside service will follow at Highland Memory Gardens at 1:30 p.m.

The family wishes to thank Promega Corporation, numerous colleagues and neighbors for all of the love, care and compassion during this time.

Memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center in remembrance of Isobel (https://www.wiscmedicine.org/cancer). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

