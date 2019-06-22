MONROE - Diane Lynn (Kohl) Isely, passed away at Agrace Hospice at age 60 with her family by her side, after courageously battling cholangiocarcinoma. We would like to thank the staff at Monroe Clinic-particularly Dr. Adam Schiro and Dr. O and his team, St. Mary’s Hospital-especially the nurses, and Agrace Hospice staff - especially Kristen, Chelsea and Michele.
Diane was born on December 28, 1958, daughter of Irene (Duchow) Kohl and Forest Kohl. She was the seventh of eight children and grew up in Monroe, Wis. She graduated from Monroe High School, class of 1977.
Diane married Dwayne Isely in 1981, and they shared 24 years of marriage together. They had one daughter, Megan Irene Isley, born in 1982, and two grandchildren, Vincent James Parisi (2007) and Elaina Irene Parisi (2009). Diane was a very hard worker, an extremely skilled crafter, quilter and decorator, cook and above all a loving mother and grandmother. She was always one of the first to volunteer whenever her friends or family needed help with a project, a comforting meal, or just a listening ear.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Irene (Duchow) Kohl; sister, Donna Rae Kohl; brother, Steven (Sonya) Kohl; sister, Sherry (Dennis) Bachim; father, Forest Kohl; brother-in-law, Harry (Barbara) Henning; brother-in-law, Doral (Carol) Ethridge; and nephew, Travis Kohl.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Megan (Isely) Parisi and Anthony Parisi of Madison, Wis.; grandchildren, Vincent Parisi and Elaina Parisi of Madison, Wis; sister, Tari Dower of Monroe, Wis; brother, Curtis (Diane) Kohl of Monroe, Wis; sister, Barbara Henning of Tylertown, Miss., sister, Carol Ethridge of Monroe, Wis; step-mother, Barb Kohl of Brodhead, Wis; step-brother, Robert (Joy) Burns of Brodhead, Wis; step-sister, Becky (John) Huffman of Brodhead, Wis; many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless family and friends.
We miss her like no words can even begin to express and she will remain in our hearts always. Her fiery spirit never hesitated to stand up for what’s right. She fought for her daughter with various medical concerns over the years, she worked to implement providing kindergarteners with an afternoon snack when she saw food going to waste in an elementary school, and worked tirelessly starting up and organizing a grassroots fundraiser to raise money for the Empty Stocking Club with area businesses, coworkers and friends. These are just a few examples of what a beautiful, passionate soul she is whose time was cut way too short for us here on Earth. She has chosen to continue that passion even beyond life here on Earth.
The following paragraphs are from Diane herself. Please carry these words with you: The true loves of Diane’s life were Megan, Tony, Vincent and Elaina Parisi, but truly her grandbabies, Vincent and Elaina. There’s not a day that goes by that she doesn’t cherish and love them, and she would do anything to ensure they are happy, healthy and live a beautiful life. Please let it be known that you will forever be her true heart and soul. Diane spent many years in the food and beverage business, meeting many wonderful people, acquaintances and friends, and the last 24 years working at Moore (RRD) as a press operator and helper. She would like all of her coworkers at Moore, customers and coworkers at the various places she has worked, and family and friends to know that she looked at life like
each one of us is like a little piece of fiber - some stronger than others, some shorter or longer, that when woven together made up the fabric of her life. Not to say there weren’t any snags in
the fabric, but as with anything else in life, there’s ups and downs, good and bad. But generally, the good outweighs the bad, and even the bad makes you stronger.
In lieu of any memorial cards or flowers, Diane has requested that you please instead give a donation to the local charity near and dear to her heart “Back Buddies” for no child should have to worry all day in school if they will have anything to eat when they go home at night. To make a donation, please make checks payable to Monroe School District with “BackPack Buddies” in the memo line.
Per her request, Diane is having no formal services, but heard this song several years ago and showed the video to her daughter. She told her that when she dies, this is the song she would like played. So if you get the chance, please listen to this song or watch the music video “I Will See You Again” by Carrie Underwood. Love to all and as the song says “I will see you again”. Love, Diane