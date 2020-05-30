Isely, Michael "Bush"

MONROE - Michael "Bush" Isely, age 67, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 30, 1953 in Monroe, the son of Roger and Mary Ann "Misty" Isely. Mike was a 1971 graduate of Monroe High School and attended UW Whitewater.
Mike and Susan Gordon were united in marriage on October 10, 1992 in Monroe at the Chapel at the Idle Hour Mansion.
Mike worked for Coplien Painting and most recently the City of Monroe for 33 years. He was a big fan of the Dodgers and enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews in their many activities.
He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Isely of Monroe; mother, Misty Isely of Monroe; children: Josh Isely of Cross Plains, Curt Ubersox of Monroe, Heather (Jon) Stoeger of Argyle, and Nicole (Barry) Back of Vine Grove KY; grandchildren: Colin Isely, Caden and Siahna Stoeger, and Madison Back; sisters: Dianna (David) Sorenson of South Wayne and Shani (Joel) Spangler of Monroe; god-son: Troy Isely; brothers-in-law, Phil (Donna) Gordon of Shullsburg, Tom (Donna) Gordon of Cuba City, Larry Gordon of Monroe, Rick Gordon of Hartland; sisters-in-law, Robin Isely of Beloit, Bev Steffes of Monroe, Mary Sigafus of Blanchardville, Lori (Rick) Hadju of Montello, and Linda Gordon of Beloit; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Roger; father-in-law, Lester Gordon, and mother-in-law, Harriet (McNett) Gordon; brother, Randy; brothers-in-law, Chuck Ubersox, Matt Steffes, and John Gordon; sister-in-law: Linda Ubersox; and nephew Scott Sorenson.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at SHRINER-HAGER-GOHLKE funeral home with Chaplain Steve Bollock officiating.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 2nd from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com
