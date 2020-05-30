Isely, Michael "Bush"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MONROE - Michael "Bush" Isely, age 67, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 30, 1953 in Monroe, the son of Roger and Mary Ann "Misty" Isely. Mike was a 1971 graduate of Monroe High School and attended UW Whitewater.

Mike and Susan Gordon were united in marriage on October 10, 1992 in Monroe at the Chapel at the Idle Hour Mansion.

Mike worked for Coplien Painting and most recently the City of Monroe for 33 years. He was a big fan of the Dodgers and enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews in their many activities.

He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ.