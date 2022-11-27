July 31, 1935—Nov. 24, 2022

MADISON—Isabel Ann Werner of Madison, WI passed on November 24, 2022, at the age of 87. She was born to Paul and Lucille (Helphinstine) Miles on July 31, 1935 in Oak Park, IL.

After graduating from Glenbard West in Glen Ellyn, IL, she attended Michigan State University where she received her Bachelor’s degree in Social Studies. There she met her husband of 66 years, William Wilfred Werner, who survives, and together they had three children: James, Robert and Ronald.

After teaching at El Sierra Elementary School in Downers Grove, IL for 16 years, Iz obtained her Masters of Science at George Williams College in 1985 and her Doctorate in the Philosophy of Education at Southern Illinois University in 1993. She lived out her passion for inspiring young teachers to be the best in their field.

Iz loved to travel with her husband, read history books, garden and play bridge and mahjong, but most of all, she loved to be with her family. Iz and Bill enjoyed many happy years living in Downers Grove, IL, Goreville, IL (Lake of Egypt), Sebring, FL (The Bluffs) and finally Madison, WI most recently at Oakwood East.

Predeceased by her parents and her brother, James Paul Miles (Anna, IL). She is survived by her husband, William; her children: James (Diane), Robert (Melissa), and Ronald (Darci); along with seven grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren. Isabel’s family will remember her as their greatest fan!

A memorial service is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Oakwood East in Madison, WI. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Oakwood Foundation.