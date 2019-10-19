MONONA - Holly J. Irmen, age 56, of Monona, Wis., passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Meriter Hospital in Madison from complications associated with COPD.
She was born the daughter of Eugene and Janice Irmen, both of whom preceded her in death. Holly spent most of her adult life in the customer service industry, most recently as the jewelry department head at Hobby Lobby in Monona. All of her life she loved and cared for pets of all kinds. Some, we think, she liked more than a lot of people.
Survivors include her her sister, LuAnne Jones; brother, Barry (Lori) Irmen; nephew, Nicholas Irmen; ‘wasband’/significant other, Jeff Trummer; and many cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Brett Irmen; as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Holly’s Life will be held at a time and place to be announced later.