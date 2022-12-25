March 2, 1927—Dec. 19, 2022

SAUK PRAIRIE—On Monday, December 19, 2022, Iris Violet (Mellentine) Gavol—a deeply loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 95. We know that grandpa-Les was the first one at the gates of heaven to welcome her home for Christmas.

Iris was born on March 2, 1927, in Denzer, WI, to Ida (Mueller) and Fredrick Mellentine. Iris and her siblings spent an enormous amount of time on the family farm, walking to church in the snow (uphill both ways). Above all else, family was the most important to her.

Iris met the love of her life, Lester Gavol, at a fateful wedding dance at the Fish Lake Dance House. The two were married on September 24, 1955. Together, they created a home with their three children, Panda, Susan and Jon, in Prairie du Sac, where Iris lived until shortly before her passing.

Iris was a hard worker and spent years working at the Firehouse Restaurant where her salad bar was hailed as one of the greats. She worked in the Sauk Prairie School district for over 40 years. Iris was the “Brett Favre” of lunch ladies, finally retiring at the age of 88—just a mere 30 years after the first time she said she was going to retire. It’s likely that Iris fed most people in this area at one point or another. She was an amazing cook and no one could ever quite master her recipes. No celebration was complete without her Bugle Dip or strawberry jam. No one ever left Iris’ home hungry – she always had a plate (or two or three) to offer. She earned the name “Grandma Cookies” for many years, due to the ever present platters of Christmas, Easter and Halloween cookies. Iris was well known for her homemade Rosette cookies. She once brought 1,200 cookies to a church bake sale. They went fast.

There are few memories of Iris without playing cards in her hand. In her lifetime, she spent many hours at her kitchen table, attempting to teach the rules of Euchre, Sheepshead, and Kings Corner. Even in later years, when a bottle cap had to be passed to remember who dealt, she always came out points ahead of us all. Iris had many Euchre partners over the years, all of whom our family is eternally grateful for.

Iris will be greatly missed for her no-nonsense, quick wit. She never passed up a Twins ball game, concert, First United Church sermon or St. Vinnies trip. To our family, Iris was the local historian – she always had a story and big laugh to share. Hours were spent in the car, going on a “cruise” to Leland, Denzer, or Merrimac, and every repeated story brought to light a new piece of history.

Her legacy lives on in her devoted children: Panda (Denny) Gavol-Reuter, Susan Gavol (Jerry White), and Jon (Andrea) Gavol; her beloved grandchildren: Jeremy Breunig, Jordan (Nicole) Breunig, Jennalee Johnson, Jianna (Aaron) Stelzl, Mariah (Christian) Hanson, Kassie and Sebastian Gavol; her adored great-grandchildren: Bradley, Ava and Hannah Breunig, Harlan Johnson, Hadlee and Emersyn Stelzl, and Jett Breunig. She is further survived by her cherished sister-in-law, Rosie Mellentine; as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins and treasured friends.

Our family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Iris’ outstanding team of caregivers and medical staff, especially to the staff at the Pines Assisted Living.

A celebration of life will be planned for March of 2023.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sauk Prairie School District’s lunch program to aid a family with an outstanding balance.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.