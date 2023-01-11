Iris C. Brunner

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Monday Jan. 16, 2023, with Father Scott Jablonski presiding and Monsignor Gerard Healy concelebrating. Burial will be held at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m., until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, and also from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.