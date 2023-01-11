Nov. 9, 1930 – Jan. 8, 2023
CROSS PLAINS—Iris C. Brunner, age 92, of Cross Plains, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Meriter Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Monday Jan. 16, 2023, with Father Scott Jablonski presiding and Monsignor Gerard Healy concelebrating. Burial will be held at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m., until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, and also from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Cross Plains
Funeral & Cremation Care
2421 Church St.
(608) 798-3141
