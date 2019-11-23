CORONA, CALIF. - James E. Innis, age 81, passed away peacefully at Estancia del Sol, Corona, Calif., with family members and loved ones nearby, succumbing, finally, to Parkinson's disease - but only after a long, determined and courageous battle.
Jim was born on Feb. 8, 1938, to the proud parents, Angeline and Glen Innis; he was the second of five children. He and his family moved to Madison, Wis. in the summer of 1946. He graduated from Saint Bernard's elementary school in 1952, and from Madison East High School in 1956.
In Jim's sophomore year at East, with the coaxing of his soon-to-be coach, Claude Hungerford, he decided to give wrestling a try, rather than football, because of his smaller size. And the rest is history - one of those life-changing decisions that many of us have experienced. Jim ended up with near-undefeated seasons, was elected Team Captain, and finished State Runner-up his senior year.
Jim then wrestled for the University of Wisconsin, where he was Big Ten Champion at 147 pounds, elected Team Captain, and finished as NCAA Champion Runner-up his sophomore year. He then transferred to Colorado State College (CC) in Greeley, Colo., where he had another near-undefeated career, elected Team Captain, and finished as NCAA Champion his senior year.
Jim was inducted into both the Madison East High School and the CC Sports Halls of Fame.
Perhaps Jim's hardest setback was not making the USA Olympic wrestling team in 1964, held in Tokyo, Japan. He was injured in the semi-final match (shoulder separation), but still advanced to the Championship match, facing an opponent that he had defeated twice during the regular season. But he lost the Championship match, ending his opportunity to be a member of the 1964 USA team.
Jim met his sweetheart, Gay Garten, while both attending CC. They were married on Aug. 23, 1969, in Genoa, Colo.
Jim graduated from CC in 1964, with a degree in English, and taught at Righetti High School in Santa Maria, Calif. He returned to CC in 1967, and received a Masters degree in 1968. He remained at CC for several years, serving as Assistant Wrestling Coach, Golf Coach, and also refereed numerous wrestling matches.
Jim then taught Life Sciences at San Mateo Junior College for the next 36 years.
Above everything else in Jim's memorable life, his true passion was GOLF. His love for the game began as a youngster at Monona Golf Course, increased as a caddie and player at Maple Bluff Country Club, then really took off when he became a member of Olympic Club in San Francisco, which has hosted several U. S. Opens, and remains one of the world's top 100 courses. Jim volunteered for, and was named, Club Historian for many years, and was a co-organizer of the 1988 U. S. Open there. One of his prized possessions is a plaque hanging on his wall which ranks the top 100 courses in the world. And, yes, Jim could proudly say that he played every one of them, at least once - and some of them, like his beloved Pebble Beach and Cypress Point, considerably more than once.
Later in life, Jim was hired by Golf Magazine to play, and then rate, new and upcoming golf courses throughout the country.
Jim is survived by Gay, his wife of 50 years; by his four siblings, Carol, Dave (Mary Jane), Sally Innis Droster, and Kathy Innis; plus many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother-in-law, Jon Solso; and by his niece, Beth.
Funeral arrangements, to be held in Madison, Wis., are pending, and will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Association of Parkinson Disease, by going online to apdaparkinson.org.
You've had a good life, Jim, and you LIVED your life even better. We are so proud for what you have done, and how you have done it. We love you, and you will never be forgotten.