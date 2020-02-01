Innes, Sheila Jane

SUN PRAIRIE - Sheila Jane Innes, age 78, passed away at her house after a long illness on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. She was born on Sept. 16, 1941, in Ashland and was the daughter of Leonard and Ruth (Nystron) Giese. She married George Innes on Aug. 21, 1965, in Ashland. The most important thing to her was always her family. She was a very devoted mom and wife.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her husband, George; two daughters, Jennifer (Jim) Weichelt of Brookfield, Amy (Brent) Moore of Madison; two grandchildren, Zoe and Samuel Moore

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant baby girl; mother and father-in-law, Marvin and Barbara Innes; brothers-in-law, John and David.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. Pastor Tim Hansen will preside. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Association for the Blind, Agrace HospieCare or Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Sheila Innes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.