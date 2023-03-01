May 30, 1941 – Feb. 24, 2023

MADISON - Ingrid Helga Watson, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on May 30, 1941, in Augsburg, Germany, the daughter of Friedrich and Wilhelmina (Knapp) Hartberger.

Ingrid married Rayford Cole in Germany and immigrated to Georgia. They later divorced and she moved back to Germany with her son, Rob. Ingrid later met and married Tom Watson in Germany and then moved to Madison. They later divorced. She married Cliff Lewis in 2007. For many years, Ingrid worked as a waitress at Namio's Restaurant. She finished her working career at Springs Window Fashions in Middleton.

Ingrid was a strong animal advocate, helping support PETA and the Dane County Humane Society, as well as many other charities. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling and dining out.

Ingrid is survived by her husband, Cliff; son, Robert Cole; and sister, Heidi Ullmer of Zurich, Switzerland. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Fritz Hartberger.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.