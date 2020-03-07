Ingham, Linda L (Ladron)

She was preceded in death by her father, Wallace “Babe”; her sister, Charlene; and her brothers-in-law, Donald James Smith Jr. and Brian Wanta.

Throughout her years living at Main Street Quarters, she was known for her love of coffee, Snickers, Gatorade (blue) and love of actor Tom Selleck. She was a favorite of many of her care givers, known for her contagious smile and extreme kindness. Suffering a stroke in 2011, she endured many new challenges, however her sense of humor, contagious smile, laughter, positive outlook, and those around her made her remaining years special.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wendy, Julie, Colin, Deb C., Tracey and all the wonderful staff at MSQ who impacted Linda’s life. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking such great care of her. Special thanks also to Jodie and Lisa of the South Madison Coalition of the Ederly, and Kelly of Agrace Palliative Care, we are forever grateful for your love and support.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday March 13th, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00am until the time of Mass at the church on Friday. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

