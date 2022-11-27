July 16, 1929—Nov. 19, 2022

MADISON—Ingeborg “Inge” Neuhaus, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was born in Dorsten, Germany, on July 16, 1929. She lived there until her late teens, which is when she met the love of her life, Ludwig. Together they built a life full of change and adventure. The two married and immigrated to America, making Madison their forever home, with trips back and forth to Germany to spend time with extended family.

While Ludwig built his career as a stained glass artist, Inge found work and hobbies of her own. She was a talented seamstress for many years. She loved to cook, garden, play games, travel, create stain glass alongside Ludwig, but most of all, she loved to sing and had the voice of an angel. She worked part time at Marshall Fields into her seventies where she met and made many dear, long-lasting friends.

Inge was kind, loving, welcoming, joyful, and generous. Her daughter, Barbara, grandson, Brian, and granddaughter, Nicole live in California. Her favorite nephew, Volker, and his wife, Susanne Lixfeld, visited from Germany this past September, which brought her great joy. She will be deeply missed by Ann and Stu Stitgen, who were welcomed into her life and played a significant role by loving and caring for her. She was Oma to their children, who loved her dearly.

Inge is survived by many relatives in Germany along with friends in Madison. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ludwig Neuhaus.

A special thank you to the caregivers at Agrace who treated her with respect and kindness. She had two neighbors that went above and beyond in supporting Inge in times of need, Linda Reveitz and Maureen Oostdik. They were more than neighbors to both Inge and Ludwig over the years and they developed a deep friendship. Maureen came to Inge’s bedside, held her hand, told her how much she was loved and that Ludwig was waiting for her. She prayed with Inge and gave her last communion, a blessing, and read her familiar Scripture from her Lutheran traditions.

A celebration of lives for Inge and Ludwig will take place in the Spring of 2023.

Please share your memories of Inge on her tribute wall at www.informedchoicefunerals.com.

