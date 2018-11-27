MADISON—Darrell Franklin Inda, age 69, passed on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Darrell had a heart that was golden and extended so generously to others that it wore out. He had the most exquisite blue eyes and a smile that radiated the softest sweetness. He was autodidactic, self-taught in his profession, in playing the drums, in anything he put his mind to. He was elegant, charismatic, and the ultimate gentleman. He was a true humanitarian with an inviolable sense of decency and a core of inner goodness.
He was heroically smart and honest in all ways that mattered and refused to make money off of people. He gave his family everything we needed always. He moved with elegance and grace physically and spiritually. He had innumerable gifts and talents and no arrogance. He took care of his wife of 48 years as though she were a jewel and tucked her in every night. His sparkle and radiance twinkled through each of his seven children of whom he was so proud. That pride extended to each of their beautiful spouses whom he treasured. He worshiped fully and adored each of his 15 grandchildren for whom he would do anything. He passed every test that measures the quality of a human being and was freely generous and unbreakably kind with no need for recognition. He was the best there could be and we are so forever grateful to have him as the foundations of everything we are. We will hold him forever as we pray he is holding us.
A service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 North Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at CAFÉ CODA, 1224 Williamson St., Madison. All are welcome. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
