Immell, Emmy Lou

MIDDLETON - Emmy Lou Immell, age 90, died in the comfort of home with her sons present on May 9, 2020. She was born Sept. 1, 1929 the daughter of Herman and Emme (Gates) Schacht. Emmy Lou married Robert Immell Sr. May 3, 1953. Robert preceded her on the last great adventure.

Emmy was a proud member of the National Ski Patrol for 30 plus years, and a charter member of the Middleton Emergency Services, and was a registered EMT on both the state and national levels. She also served with the Red Cross as a First Aid Instructor. Emmy was active with the Middleton Historical Society, and also volunteered her time with the Middleton Senior Center, and the Meals on Wheels Program. Later in life Emmy enjoyed ski trips to Europe with the Madison Ski Club.

Emmy will be missed by her children; Ralph, Robert, and Heidi Immell, her grandchildren; Linda, Amanda, and Jessie, and her great granddaughter Harper that she was able to hold. She is further survived by extended family members of her brother Blake and sister Melissa.

A private family gathering will be held.

Emmy said "I have had a good life, and I'm so grateful for that. And my wonderful family, Bless you all, and smile when you think of me."

Goodbye Mom, its time to fly.

