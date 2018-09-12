MUSCODA—Richard V. “Dick” Imhoff, age 71, of Muscoda, passed away at home alongside his loving wife, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.
Richard is survived by his wife, Diane, of 47 years; two children, Jody (Dan) Daugherty of Madison; John (Sarah) Imhoff of Blue River; grandchildren, Lainey Streicher, Thane and Brianna Daugherty, and Cooper and Malachi Imhoff; sisters, Joan Bomkamp, Janet (Bob) Roh, Donna (Richard Rut) Imhoff and Patty Bahr; and nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Michelle Streicher; infant brother; mother and father-in-law, Ardythe and LaVern Wilcox; and special uncle and aunt, Bill and Mary Imhoff.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, Muscoda. Father Christopher Padilla will officiate. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at St. John’s, and from 9:30—10:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to the Richard “Dick” Imhoff Memorial Fund. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory of Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.