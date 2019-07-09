MADISON - Theodore Jones (Ted) Iltis, (1929-2019), was the son of professors Leon Iltis & Josephine Jones Iltis. Ted grew up in Madison, he was an Eagle Scout, and graduated from Madison West HS and with a BS engineering from the University of Wisconsin. He loved nature and the out-of-doors; and he was an avid skier and sailor. He also loved organizing and leading, be it in Scouts, church, or local government.
Ted’s remarkable engineering career included 15 years building nuclear ships, several years as an Attaché to the European Economic Community, several years working on breeder reactors, and finished as director of Nuclear Affairs at Wisconsin Power and Light.
Full retirement in 1985 allowed Ted to refocus his energies on his passions for music, sailboat racing, scouting, travel, and other community service - notably the Madison Symphony Orchestra, Madison Opera, Boy Scouts of America, First United Methodist Church, and Kiwanis. He served on the Board of Directors of the Madison Symphony Orchestra for a number of years during the completion of Madison’s Overture Center.
Ted is preceded in death by his spouse, Helen (Louise Nelson), parents, older brothers (spouses), Charles (Betty) and John (Ada); and older sister, Josephine (John Schuster).
Ted and Helen are survived by their three children and spouses, Steven (and Kristina), Linda (and Terry), and Robert (and Sharon); their grandson, Andrew (Jennifer); and two great-granddaughters, Hadley and Emerson.
A memorial/celebration of life is planned for friends and family to be held in the Community room at Attic Angel Place, 8301 Old Saul Rd., Madison beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019. For more information, contact Bob at (618) 534-4138 or toolshed@onemain.com.
Contributions in memory of Ted and Helen may be made to the Madison Community Foundation “Iltis Family Fund”, 111 N. Fairchild St., Suite 260, Madison, Wis. 53703.
You are encouraged to read a more detailed obituary, available online, at www.informedchoicefunerals.com