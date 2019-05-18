MADISON / BELOIT - Margaret "Maggie" (Wieland) Ikeman, age 95, of Madison, formerly from Beloit, died Monday, May 13, 2019, in her home in Madison. Maggie was born June 1, 1923, to Henry and Maude Wieland in Beloit. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1941; post-graduation, Maggie worked in Chicago as an executive assistant at Kraft Foods. She married Frank Ikeman on Oct. 30, 1948, at St. Thomas Church in Beloit.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. During her years in Beloit, she was an active member of St. Jude's Parish and a women's league bowler, participating in several national competitions. She was an avid sports fan, loved to read Sports Illustrated cover to cover, and rarely missed a Badgers, Bucks or Packers game. She and Frank traveled the world together and enjoyed making an annual trip to Las Vegas.
Maggie is survived by her children, Tom (Kathy) Ikeman, Frank Ikeman, Sara (Tom) Crowley and Mary (Steven) Solomon; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ryan) Roh, Ryan (Kristen) Sabin, Tim (Amanda) Ikeman, Chris (Natalie) Ikeman and Rich (Demi) Solomon; and 10 great-grandchildren, Maggie, Kate, Will, Hadley, Nash, Claire, Lauren, Evelyn, Estelle and Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; infant son, James; daughter, Virginia; brother, Henry "Rip"; and sister-in-law, Louise.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona, at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the start of the Mass on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.