MADISON—Nonye Ikegwuonu was born in Madison, and called home Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH, AT ST. JAMES, 1204 St. James Ct., Madison. A Requiem Mass will follow the visitation at 12 noon. Catholic burial ceremonies will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 2705 Regent St., Madison.
