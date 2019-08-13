MADISON - Matthew Carl Ihm, age 41, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2019. He was born on May 26, 1978, the son of Carl E. Ihm and Paula R. Borgrud (Kraemer) (Bill). Matt was a graduate of Madison West High School.
Matt was an excellent and meticulous painter and drywaller, loved to cook with his mom and dad, and have bonfires at his dad's. Matt was talented at woodworking and loved to fish, play frisbee golf, and loved the Packers. He was known for his very kind heart, and loved his very special nephews, Mason and Karsten Kriesler.
Matt is survived by his parents, Carl E. Ihm and Paula R. Borgrud (Kraemer) and Bill Borgrud; sister, Jaime Kriesler (Nick); nephews, Mason and Karsten Kriesler; many aunts; uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service followed by a luncheon, will be held on Sat., Aug. 17, 2019, immediate family 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m., public invited from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 8750 Cty. E, Brooklyn, Wis. 53521. The Foster Funeral Home is serving the family.