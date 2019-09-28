MADISON / FLA. - Catherine “Nancy” Murrin Hyman age 87, passed away peacefully in Florida on Sept. 23, 2019, after her battle with Alzheimer’s and Cancer. Nancy was born Jan. 11, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She went on to wed in 1951 and moved to Madison, Wis. to be with her husband where they raised four loving children. Nancy devoted her life to her family all the while assisting her husband in business at the Emporium department stores followed by other businesses throughout the years. She was very involved in the community and was a part of various committees, charities, and organizations. Nancy was a devoted Christian and always maintained an active role in the church.
Nancy lived a life full of travel and adventure. She loved hosting parties at her home and attending football games as she was an avid Badger and Packer Backer. She spent most of retirement in Florida as she loved to be by the ocean. In retirement, she continued to fulfill her love of golf, and entertaining by joining the Red Hat Society and The Plantation Theater Group. Nancy had a vivacious spirit and loved her family and friends with all of her heart. Nancy’s Irish roots lent elegance and grace to her Malarkey with a touch of Hutzpah! She was a remarkable woman who will be deeply missed by those who loved her.
She was preceded in death in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Murrin; brother, Stephen; brother-in-law, Alan R.; husband, J. Jesse, Jr.; her children, J. Jesse III and Heather. She is survived by her sister, Eileen (Charlie); sister-in-law, Joann Murrin; sister-in-law, Harriet Hyman; her children, Neil (Mary), Michele; her grandchildren, Jayson, Rachel, Stefanie, K.D. Stacia, Austin; and numerous friends and loved ones. There will be a mass held in her honor at St. Peter Catholic Church on Friday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon. A celebration of life will be held at Cherokee Country Club and will begin 2:30 p.m.– 6:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
