SHOREWOOD HILLS - Alan Richard Hyman passed away at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on May 8, 2019. Alan was born on Jan. 31, 1925, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Edna Conhaim Hyman and J. Jesse Hyman. He graduated from Madison West High School in 1943, and upon graduation was inducted into the U.S. Army. He was a tank gunner in Patton's 3rd Army, 13th Armored Division, 93rd Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron Mechanized, also known as the Black Cats. His unit fought in France and Germany and participated in the liberation of the Platting Concentration Camp.
Upon his return, he enrolled under the GI Bill at the UW-Madison, where he took summer school classes to catch up, and graduated with honors with a bachelor's degree in business administration on June 17, 1949. It was at a UW Hillel Campus Fund Drive where he met his future wife, Harriet. In what he frequently referred to as "the best decision of my life," they were married on Feb. 5, 1950, and remained deeply in love for the 69 years of their life together.
After graduation, Alan joined the Emporium of Madison, the women's and children's department store on the Capitol Square that was started by his father. While in high school and college, he had worked in the store in various roles from the marking and receiving room, to cashier and elevator operator. His first full-time position was as a buyer and merchandise manager, which saw numerous trips to Chicago and New York to purchase merchandise for the store.
After his father's health deteriorated, Alan (known as "Mr. Alan" to his employees) and his brother, Jesse, took over the running of the store. They expanded the business to include new locations at Hilldale, where Alan was president of the merchants association and East Towne and later built their flagship store on the square at 50 East Mifflin. They sold the business in 1985.
It was Alan's father, who was the Chairman of the Temple Beth El Building Committee at the time the Temple was constructed, as well as a past President of the Temple, that set Alan on the path of community service. Over the years he was involved in many organizations including the Boards of the Madison Red Cross, the Madison Jewish Welfare Council, and the Methodist Hospital and Meriter Foundations where he served as President.
Yet it was perhaps his participation in the Downtown Madison Rotary Club and Foundation, which he joined in 1966, that gave him the most satisfaction. During his long tenure at Rotary, he was a vice-president of the club and chaired four different committees including the Membership Committee in the year Rotary first admitted women. The Rotary International Foundation recognized him as a Paul Harris Fellow in appreciation for his contribution to its humanitarian and education programs.
Alan loved his many dogs especially his last dog, Folly, as well as boating and fishing, ping pong, tennis, and travel. He loved his Packers, Badgers, and Bucks. He loved being around new people and was a perennial volunteer for the MSCR pontoon boat program that took school children out on the lake. He was quick with a wink and a smile and really enjoyed being the only man in the Harbor Athletic Club water aerobics class. But what he mostly loved was his wife and family, upon whom he doted.
He is survived by his wife, Harriet; his daughter, Cindy, and her daughter, Shaina (fiancé Darnell Sims), all of Madison; and his son, Richard (Bette), and their daughter, Katherine, all of New York City. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, J. Jesse and Edna; his sister, Lois; and a brother, Jesse.
Following a private burial, a memorial service will be held at TEMPLE BETH EL, 2702 Arbor Drive, Madison, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. The family will be holding a meal of condolence at their home in Shorewood Hills after the service.
The family would like to express its appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their attentive care and compassion during Alan's last days. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Temple Beth El, the Madison Rotary Foundation, Agrace HospiceCare or a charity of one's choice.
