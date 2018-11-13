VERONA—Dorothy V. (Jackson) Hyde, age 84, devoted wife and mother, was taken unexpectedly from her earthly life, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born at home, on Oct. 6, 1934, in Lafayette County, to Foster and Gladys Jackson.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Don; three children, Heather (Elton) Oelke of Norman, Okla., Brett (May) Hyde of Muskego, and Kristen Hyde of Madison; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carrie Beth.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at SUGAR RIVER UMC, 415 West Verona Ave., Verona. Visitation will be held prior from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the church. A celebration will follow the service. A gathering for family and friends to celebrate the life of Dorothy Hyde, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at VIOLA UMC, 225 N. Washington St.., Viola, WI.
Memorials may be made to Sugar River UMC Kitchen Fund, La Farge Free Methodist Food Pantry, 214 S. Cherry St., La Farge, WI 54639, Viola UMC Food Pantry, 225 N. Washington St., Viola, WI 54664, or the Benson Scholarship Fund of the Southwestern Wisconsin Cornish Society, 540 Division St., Darlington, WI 53530.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
220 Enterprise Drive
(608) 845-6625