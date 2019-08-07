CAMBRIDGE—Donna M. Hutter, age 78, of Cambridge, Wis., died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
She was born in Richland Center, Wis., on October 31, 1940, the daughter of Herman and Mary (Volk) Hutter. Donna was the first in her family to graduate from college at Platteville State University with a degree in secondary education in 1962. She taught for ten years in Reedsburg and Lodi, Wis. as well as Casper and Laramie, Wyo. She then worked for ten years as Human Resource Manager for Verex in Madison and fourteen years for Lab Safety Supply in Janesville. On May 19, 1990, Donna married Herbert George Miller in Sun Prairie, Wis.
Survivors include her affectionate daughter, Deb Nelson; and granddaughter, Cali (Daniel) Strahan; and their children, Oona and Ptolemy; stepson, Mark (Kaye) Miller; and daughters, Samantha and Kristina; and granddaughter, Daija; stepson, Brian (Julie) Miller; and grandson, Christopher Miller; adopted son, Robert Anthony “Tony” Ward; and grandson Troy. Donna is further survived by nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; parents, Herman and Mary; a brother, Anthony “Tony” Hutter; and a sister, Pauline Ringelstetter. With her death, her last name disappears as all members of this family have died.
A visitation will take place at NITARDY FUNERAL HOME, 280 N. Park St., Cambridge, Wis. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 701 W Water St., Cambridge, Wis. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Andrews Cemetery, 301 N. Main Street, Verona, Wis.
The family would like to reflect on how fortunate Donna was to have exceptional care givers and friends during the last three years.
