DODGEVILLE—Samuel Reese Hutchison, age 92, passed away on the morning of Jan. 6, 2019. He was born on Jan. 14, 1926, in Mineral Point, the son of James P. and Margaret Reese Hutchison. On March 10, 1951, he married Mary Hatch. He attended University of Wisconsin in 1943; his studies were interrupted in 1944 by World War II when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Sam attended Columbia University in New York City for officer’s training and served as an ensign until 1946 when he was honorably discharged.
He returned to his studies at UW-Madison where he received a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1948, and a master’s degree in education in 1954. Sam was a dedicated teacher, principal and mentor to many students and staff in the schools where he worked. He taught elementary education at Sherman School in Madison, then moved to UW-Platteville where he instructed, guided and supervised student teachers in their practicums at the Doudna Campus School. He ended his career as principal in Dubuque, Iowa, serving at Fulton, Prescott and Jackson schools where he always made sure he also spent each day teaching in the classroom using his skills as reading specialist and calm, kind energy to encourage hundreds of students and lead his staff by example. He influenced thousands over his lifetime.
Survivors include his daughter, Ann (Ross) Hutchison of Gypsum, Colo.; two sons, Sam Hutchison of Dodgeville and Peter (Jan) Hutchison of Des Moines, Iowa; four grandchildren, Kim and Sarah of Iowa and Forrest and Elizabeth of Colorado; two great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Strahota; sister-in-law, Ruth Hutchison; and many nephews and nieces. Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his parents; and two brothers, Jim Hutchison and Rhys Hutchison.
Sam will forever be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather; a kind, humble man with a brilliant mind and a beautiful smile. He lived by his motto, “Escape to Wisconsin!”
A private memorial service will be held with burial in the Wyoming Valley Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
