Hutchinson, Richard A. "Hutch"

MAZOMANIE/MADISON – Richard A. "Hutch" Hutchinson, 75, passed away July 24, 2020. Hutch is survived by his soulmate, Jude Hutchinson; children, Jaden (Ashleigh) Hutchinson, Debra (Jason) Hutchinson-Stafford, James (Stacey) Olson; Shelley (Dennis) Roskopf; grandchildren, Cody, Chelsey, Jaylyn, Alyssa, Cassidy, Luke, and Oaklyn; four great-grandchildren; and sisters and brothers of the Hutchinson and Goodman families.
