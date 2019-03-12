RICHLAND CENTER - Virginia "Pat" Huston, age 89, of Richland Center, was called home by her precious Lord on March 11, 2019. She passed away peacefully at Schmidt Woodland Hills, where she had lived since 2012. Virginia Lorene Stuart was born March 17, 1929 (thus she was given the nickname, "Pat"), in Elgin, Ill., to Ira Harrison Stuart and Minnie (Carter) Stuart. Pat married Earl Ackmann in 1946, and Walter Huston in 2005.
Pat helped her mother in a boarding house when she was young, then after she married, worked in two children's homes, then was a homemaker to raise her family. She was also employed at Pine Rest Nursing Center in Richland Center, after moving to Wisconsin from Illinois in 1976. Pat was member of the Nazarene Church. Her faith was very important to her, from the time she trusted Christ as her Savior when she was a young adult. Many others put their trust in Christ because of her testimony.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Ackmann Awe (Marc), of Rockford, Ill.; grandchildren, Lisa Krich, Tyler Awe, Megan Awe; and great-grandchildren, Carter and Reagan Awe. She is also survived by a special friend, Karen Gilbertson, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Ackmann in 2004; husband, Walter Huston in 2015; son, Larry in 2010; grandson, Jesse; brother Nelson (Flo) Stuart; and sisters, Dorothy (Mike) Miller, Arlene (Charlie) Butts, Eva (Melvin) Brown, Leona (Claude) Barry, and Flora (Jim) Beltz.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 120 N. Park St., Richland Center, with burial to follow in the Sextonville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Chapel from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials in Pat's name be made to the Nazarene Outreach Center Building Debt, or Schmitt Woodland Hills. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences may be made at prattfuneralservice.com.