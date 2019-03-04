FORT WINNEBAGO TOWNSHIP - Jeffrey J. Huston, 58, of Portage, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by his family after being blindsided by cancer.
Jeff married wife, Laurie (nee Bloss), in 1980 surrounded by family and friends, which is how they spent their life. Over their 40+ years together, they rarely spent a night apart. They raised three daughters to live their lives on a foundation of faith and love for one another. Jeff was never happier than when spending time with his girls, never missing an opportunity to tell them he loved them or how proud he was of them. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he made no secret that something as simple as a tractor ride or a drive in the truck with "Bumpa" was as magical for him as it was for them, simply because they were together.
Jeff gave the same care and attention to the many people he knew and loved. Those who were fortunate to know him learned quickly that as big and tough as Jeff may have appeared on the outside, his heart was always three sizes bigger. Jeff built many lifelong friendships on the local softball diamonds and in his time as a coach and mentor in the gym at St. John Lutheran School. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and fishing, and sharing his love of sports and the outdoors with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie of Portage; daughters, Tiffany (Timothy) Stewart of Almond, Heather Huston of Madison, and Rebecca (Joshua) Georgeson of Pardeeville; grandchildren, Jada, Maurice, Iris, Ralph, Ellie and Liberty; mother, Beverly Huston of Portage; sister, Julie (Keith) Horan of Portage; brother, Paul (Sue) Huston of Pardeeville; and grandmother, Geraldine Tofari of Portage; as well as many other treasured family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph "Buck" Huston.
One of Jeff's final requests of his family and friends was to go forward in our lives, appreciating the preciousness of the time we have and to make all our days good days. This will be so difficult without him with us, but we will honor him by doing just that.
A service will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Portage, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 2 p.m., with visitation from 12 noon until the time of the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare and St. Mary's Hospital for their care and support. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.