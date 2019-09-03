PLAINFIELD, ILL. - Kathryn "Kay" Hustad (nee Ethun), age 98, briefly of Plainfield, Ill., formerly of Madison, Wis. and Sarasota, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Plainfield. She was born Dec. 19, 1920, in DeForest, Wis.
Beloved wife of 73 years to the late Raymond G. "Ray" Hustad, Sr., whom she married in 1940, and who preceded her in death in 2014. Loving mother of Raymond (Sharon) Hustad, Jr. of Plainfield; adored grandmother of Linda Hustad of Plainfield, Laurie (Danny) Cooper of Lawrenceburg, Ky., and the late Michael R. Hustad; great-grandmother of Alyssa (Bill) Sorensen and Katelyn Beard, Tristan Bryant, Christina Bryant and Michael Carroll. Great-great grandmother of Preston, Christian and Chase, Elizabeth, Connor and Aria, Logan and Audrey. Devoted daughter of the late Theodore “Ted” Ethun, and the late Aletta Ethun Klade (Ted, Sr. dec.). Kay was preceded in death by brothers, Lorrian (Helen, dec.) Ethun, Richard “Dick” (Beverly) Klade, Gerald “Jerry” (Trudy) Klade; and a sister Alice Askey (Bill, dec.). Surviving are brothers, Theodore “Ted” (Lois June, dec.) Klade, David (Karen) Klade; sister, Delores (Ken dec.) Lavin; and sister-in-law, Gladys (Frank, dec.) Blase. Fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt and friend of many.
Kay was born on her family’s farm in DeForest, Wis. and grew up in Madison, Wis. She was a 1938 graduate of Madison Central High School, and worked for the Krogers Co. after high school. Kay later joined Oscar Meyer in Madison, and was employed as an executive secretary for 36 years. After her retirement, she moved with her husband to Sarasota, Fla., where she stayed for over 40 years. Kay was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Madison, Wis. and Faith Lutheran Church, Sarasota, Fla. Kay was also a member of the Professional Secretaries International, and a 1947 charter member and officer of "the Oscarettes,” a social and charitable club organized for Oscar Mayer office workers and other business women. The club is still in existence today. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, arts and crafts, traveling, fishing, golfing, playing BINGO, and local and out of town casino outings.
All will greatly miss her outgoing personality and infectious laughter.
Family and friends will meet Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Dr., Monona 53716, (608) 222-1336 for committal services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay's name may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, Ill.
For more information, please call (815) 436-9221, or visit www.overman-jones.com
To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Hustad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.