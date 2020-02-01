MADISON — Jean Hustad, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. She was born on June 12, 1958 in Madison, Wis.

Jean is survived by her brother, Dean (Barb) Hustad; her sister-in-law, Janet (Dick) Hustad and Pam Hayes (Nancy Hustad); niece, Sheri (Loren) Ebert; great-nephew, Ryan (Anna) Ebert; and great-niece, Cami Ebert. She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Florence (Hart) Hustad; brother, Dick Hustad; sister, Nancy Hustad; and nephew, Dan Hustad.

Jean graduated from East High School and went on to obtain a degree in Police Science from MATC. She worked as a Dane County foster parent in Madison for over 20 years.

Jean had a love for music and being near water. On sunny days, she would be sailing on Lake Mendota or hanging out with her friends at a pool, listening to Motown and Rod Stewart. She spent her free time surrounded by her cherished family and friends.

She will be missed dearly and will be forever in our hearts.

Her Celebration of Life will be hosted on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at WARNER PARK COMMUNITY CENTER, Room 1, 625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wis. 53704. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2418 N. Sherman Avenue 608-249-8257

