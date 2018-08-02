Try 1 month for 99¢

BLUE MOUNDS—Lyle K. Huseth, age 72, of Blue Mounds, died on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, in Oslo, Norway. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Ellestad Camacho Funeral Home, 500 N 8th St., Mount Horeb.

www.camachofuneralhomes.com (608) 437-5077

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

www.camachofuneralhomes.com (608) 437-5077

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Huseth, Lyle K.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.