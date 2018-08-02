BLUE MOUNDS—Lyle K. Huseth, age 72, of Blue Mounds, died on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, in Oslo, Norway. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Ellestad Camacho Funeral Home, 500 N 8th St., Mount Horeb.
