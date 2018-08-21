BLUE MOUNDS—Lyle K. Huseth, age 72, of Blue Mounds, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in Oslo, Norway. He was born May 7, 1946, to Kenneth and Melba (Komplin) Huseth. He was united in marriage to Geraldine “Jeri” Hamilton on Nov. 1, 1969, at Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church. Lyle graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1964. He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam War, and was looking forward to being on the Wisconsin Badger Flight in October, 2018.
Lyle was a hardworking man and was helpful to all that asked. He drove semi for over 48 years. He logged over 5 million miles in his career. In the many miles that Lyle traveled, he made many friends along the way. He loved being in his big rig and always joked that chrome was his favorite color. Lyle was known to many as the “guy with the shiny red Peterbilt”. He enjoyed hauling the Mount Horeb Community Band, the Cripple Creek Cloggers, and the Wisconsin Heights Middle School Band in numerous parades.
During the 90’s, Lyle and Jeri entertained 7 foreign students in their home during the summer months. This opened up opportunities for them to travel abroad to visit them.
Lyle enjoyed dancing with Jeri, playing cards, attending his children and grandchildren’s events, and doing hay rides for family and friends. He loved the freedom of the highway. Lyle was a stranger to no one.
He was a member of Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church. He also belonged to several truck and car clubs.
Survivors include his wife: Jeri; children, Kristopher (Nikki) Huseth of Mount Horeb, Holly (Jim McGhee) DeWitt of Hollandale, a special daughter, Patty (Jerry) Huhn of Wonder Lake, Ill.; grandchildren, Kamryn and Evan Huseth, Cassidy and Avery DeWitt, Thomas and Taylor Sturdevant, Shelby and Anna McGhee; a brother, Douglas Huseth of Lake Mills; a sister, LuAnn Huseth Call of Mount Horeb; sister-in-law, Judy Krabbenhoft of Texas; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Damon and Ruth Hamilton; and several in-laws.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at MOUNT HOREB EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, with Rev. John Twiton officiating. Burial will be at Mount Horeb Union Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at the church. The Gunderson Camacho Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 500 N 8th Street, Mount Horeb, is serving the family. KEEP ON TRUCKIN!
On line condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. In lieu of flowers or plants, a memorial fund will be set up in Lyle’s name.
