Hurley, Eugene Daniel

VERONA – Eugene Daniel Hurley, age 72, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison, with his wife and daughters by his side.

Gene was born on August 15, 1947, the son of Eugene and Eileen (Finnegan) Hurley. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in education at UW-LaCrosse. He obtained a master's degree from Edgewood College. Gene was a teacher in Stoughton for 35 years and an award-winning realtor. He was a wonderful teacher and mentor and was on the Verona School Board for several years.

Gene loved the outdoors and hunting although he preferred to watch wildlife rather than shoot it. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and the NRA. Gene was in the Boy Scouts as a young man and as an adult was active with the Boy Scouts organization.

His greatest joy was spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. His grandchildren spent many hours listening to his stories and his adventures as a youth. He loved the family farm and was proud of the improvements he had orchestrated over the years. Gene delighted in taking his grandchildren for rides around the farm and sharing with them its history.