Hurley, Eugene Daniel

VERONA – Eugene Daniel Hurley, age 72, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison, with his wife and daughters by his side.
Gene was born on August 15, 1947, the son of Eugene and Eileen (Finnegan) Hurley. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in education at UW-LaCrosse. He obtained a master's degree from Edgewood College. Gene was a teacher in Stoughton for 35 years and an award-winning realtor. He was a wonderful teacher and mentor and was on the Verona School Board for several years.
Gene loved the outdoors and hunting although he preferred to watch wildlife rather than shoot it. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and the NRA. Gene was in the Boy Scouts as a young man and as an adult was active with the Boy Scouts organization.
His greatest joy was spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. His grandchildren spent many hours listening to his stories and his adventures as a youth. He loved the family farm and was proud of the improvements he had orchestrated over the years. Gene delighted in taking his grandchildren for rides around the farm and sharing with them its history.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, JoAn, his daughters, Heather Hurley and Melissa (Joe) Ryan; his grandchildren, Lillian Ruth, William Robert, Madeline Anne, Maeve JoAn and Miles Eugene, his sister, Mary (Roy) Neuenschwander, his sister-in-law, Dawn (Ron) Mastin and many friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Michael, his in-laws, Robert and Ruth Lindner and his brother-in-law, Donald Lindner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, with Fr. Eric Sternberg presiding. Burial will follow in Briggsville Protestant Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church. A Celebration of Life will be held in August.
The family would like to thank his caregivers and the Agrace staff (especially Tammy, his nurse) for the excellent care they gave him during his final weeks.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established by the family.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
