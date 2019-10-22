COTTAGE GROVE/MADISON - Helen Marie Hunter (née Bjelland), age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, due to a massive stroke and complications from Alzheimer’s Disease. She went to be with her Lord and Savior while living at Aster Memory Care, where she had resided since 2018.
Helen was born on Sept. 3, 1939, in Milwaukee, to Jasper and Norma Bjelland. She had one older brother, Bob. While growing up in Milwaukee, Helen enjoyed her friends, her youth group, and family activities.
Helen attended North Division High School, and during her junior and senior year, managed a bakery and was editor of her high school yearbook. After graduating in 1957, she continued to work at the bakery until she took a job in the Tax/Trust Department at Marine National Bank. Her time spent there brought her many friends, and it was also when she joined a bowling league, where she met the love of her life, Alan Hunter.
The two started dating in 1964, and married in 1965. They lived in Milwaukee, and later the town of Brookfield. In 1969, the couple moved to Madison, where they lived on the east side for the remainder of their marriage.
While raising her family, Helen was involved with many activities. She was a bookkeeper for Youth for Christ, helped out at Kennedy Elementary School, was a Parent Advocate at Schenk Middle School, worked as the Sunday School Superintendent at Faith Baptist Church, and was treasurer of the Coffee Clutch League at Dream Lanes Bowling Alley.
Helen enjoyed many activities such as fast pitch softball, bowling, counted cross stitch, ping-pong, cross country skiing, trips to Disney with her family, and trips to Marco Island where the couple resided during winter months.
Throughout most of her life, Helen was a caregiver to others, especially her family. She was an amazing “Umma,” mom and friend.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Brent) Wilde; son, John (Tami) Hunter; granddaughters, Abigail (Keith) Flodin, Marissa Wilde, Grace Hunter, and Anya Hunter; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Bjelland and Sue Calhoun; along with nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Alan; brother, Bob; and her parents.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, with the Rev. Cal Steiner presiding, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Door Creek Church, Agrace HospiceCare, or the Alzheimer’s Association. The family wishes to thank Aster Memory Care and Agrace HospiceCare for their kind and compassionate care.
We will always remember her spontaneity, joyful spirit, and fun outlook on life. She will be missed dearly. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.