Hunt, Thomas Lee

RED WING, Minn. - Thomas Lee Hunt from Red Wing, Minn., lost his courageous battle with cancer at age 35 years, 9 months, and 4 days surrounded by his family. He will forever be remembered for his quick wit, and heart of gold. If you knew Tom, you would enjoy his ability to say the right thing that would bring a smile or laugh. Thomas was the gatekeeper of his family, making sure everyone had what they needed, especially his mother, Judy. Tom learned how to bowl from his father, Richard, and grew to love playing, spending up to three days a week at the bowling alley along with his brothers. Tom's additional hobbies include: relaxing in a chair, watching movies, hanging out with close friends, playing Magic the Gathering, attending concerts, and playing black jack at the casinos.

Tom earned a degree in accounting but knew working in an office wearing khakis and a polo was not his calling so he went to work in the oil industry and enjoyed the travel that came with the job. Tom enjoyed sightseeing on his own when he traveled and his most enjoyable and memorable trip was to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska (but only the first time, not the third).

Tom had several close friends that were solid throughout his life and cancer diagnosis and he is grateful for their friendship.