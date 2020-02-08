Hunt, Arlene Marion

MADISON - Arlene Marion Hunt was born on July 19, 1927, to Paul and Lillian (Schultz) Hunt, in Princeton, Wis., and passed away on Feb. 3, 2020, in the comfort of home, surrounded by those who cared for her and her beloved cat.

After receiving a scholarship from Princeton High School, Arlene continued her education at the University of Wisconsin Madison, earning a BS in Medical Technology in 1950. Arlene enjoyed her long career as a med tech working with Arvin B. Weinstein, MD and Madison General Hospital. She later worked at MATC and the State of Wis. Arlene enjoyed many years of square dancing with various groups including, The Westport Squares. She was an active, longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Our sincere gratitude to Agrace HospiceCare purple team for their year long expert care and support which gave us the foundation to create the best quality of life possible for Arlene.

A Celebration of Arlene’s Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1021 Spaight St., Madison, with Pastor Michael Erdman officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Wis. Alzheimer’s Assoc. or NAMI Dane County.

Arlene would always say, “blessings in your life”. As it turned out, she was a true blessing in our lives.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services Madison (608) 442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com

