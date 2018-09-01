MADISON—Dale Frederick Hundt, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on June 15, 1931, in LaCrosse, the son of Irvine Frances and Addie Esther (Giese) Hundt. He married Mary Jean O’Connor on June 12, 1954, in Watertown. Dale graduated from Alma High School in 1949. He was a SFC in the U.S. Army in post-war Germany.
Dale worked and retired from Oscar Mayer. He was a founding member of St. Dennis Catholic Church and an active member and recruiter for the VFW Post No. 8483. Dale is survived by his daughter, Sue (Donald) Burkard; sons, Michael (Lori) and Gerald (Claudine) Hundt; granddaughter, Erin Burkard; and grandsons, Ian and Conner Hundt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean; son, Steven Hundt; grandson, James Burkard; and his sisters, Joyce Koehler and Shirley Pace.
Private services will be held. A Celebration of Life for Dale will at VFW Post No. 8483, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
