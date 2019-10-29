MADISON - David “Dave” Lloyd Hull, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, unexpectedly after a short illness. He was born on April 28, 1938, in Madison, the son of Wayne and Dolores (Havey) Hull.
Dave is survived by his brother, Toby (Cindy) Hull; niece, Shelly (Hull) Riddle; six nephews, Doug, Scott (Jennifer), Toby, Jr., David, Michael, and Casey (Rachel) Hull; and many special grand-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jerry (Jan) Hull.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.
A special thank you to the Meriter Hospital staff in the ICU.
