Hugill, Lynn Marie

Hugill, Lynn Marie

COTTAGE GROVE - Lynn Marie Hugill, age 57, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

A private service will be held due to COVID-19. The public may visit the family drive through style from the comfort and safety of your car at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iowa County Humane Society: https://ichs.net/index.php. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

