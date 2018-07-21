JANESVILLE—Mary E. Hughes, age 70, of Janesville went home to the Lord on Monday, July 16, 2018, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, after a decade long valiant battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Mabel (Brown) Hughes of Janesville, and is survived by her only sibling, Father Bob Hughes of Lake Mills, a priest of the Madison Diocese.
Mary was born in Janesville on Aug. 31, 1947. She attended St. Mary’s grade school and Craig High School (Class of ‘66), and then graduated from UW-Milwaukee in 1970, with a degree in Elementary Education. She spent her whole educational career at Auer Avenue School in Milwaukee, teaching second grade and serving as a primary school reading specialist after further graduate work in that field at UW Whitewater. She also served the Auer school community as an educational grant writer and coordinator of special events/faculty in-service programs. (Her comment on having an office, “I can close the door!!”)
Mary particularly loved music, reading, shopping, travel, her church, Nativity of Mary, Janesville, gatherings of extended family, friends, and fellow retired teachers, dogs in general, and one special dog, Molly, who predeceased her.
Special thanks would have to run on forever, but mention must be made of the doctors and staff in cardiology and oncology at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester.
There will be visitation on Monday, July 23, 2018, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CHURCH in Lake Mills, with the funeral Mass at 11 a.m., her brother, Father Bob, presiding. Lunch follows in the Parish Center.
If desired, memorials can be made to Nativity of Mary School in Janesville or the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of her mom, Mabel Hughes.
