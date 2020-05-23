Hughes, James Michael "Jim"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - James (Jim) Michael Hughes, 68, died by suicide on Tuesday, May 19, at his home.

He was born October 11, 1951, in Fort Leonard Wood, MO, to Ed and Lorraine (Chirhart) Juza (later changed to Hughes). Jim lived most of his life in Madison, graduating from Memorial High School, Madison Area Technical College, and the University of Wisconsin School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. Jim served in the U.S. Army and was retired from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Air Management Program.

Jim loved the outdoors and was a long-time natural areas volunteer who worked to restore native oak savanna, wetlands, and prairie with the Friends of Cherokee Marsh, Dane County Parks, Madison Parks, and the Wisconsin DNR.

Jim is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jan Axelson, sister Mary Hughes (Krieg) Hoddinott, brother Kevin (Diane) Hughes, and his nephews, niece, cousins, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth and his parents.

The family will announce a gathering at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wisconsin Public Radio or the Foundation for the Dane County Parks Endowment Fund. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2418 N. Sherman Avenue 608-249-8257