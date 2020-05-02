Hughes, Edward "Ed" Francis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON—Edward “Ed” Francis Hughes, 97, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born in Eau Claire, Wis. to Rudolph and Loretta Juza of Haugen, Wis.

A veteran of WW2, Ed flew in B-24 bombers as a radio operator and aerial gunner with the 455 Bomb Group flying missions out of Italy. Ed was recalled to active duty during the Korean War where he earned a commission in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. He remained in the Army Reserve and retired at the rank of Major.

Ed married Lorraine Chirhart on Feb. 7, 1946, in Haugen. They moved to Madison where Ed earned a BS degree in Physical Geography & Cartography from UW Madison. He worked for many years as a Professional Engineer at the WDOT. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace and St. Maria Goretti Parishes in Madison and Sacred Hearts Parish in Sun Prairie.

Ed was an avid musician, fisherman, and hunter. He continued his love for flying and became a rated pilot. He loved his family, loons singing on a secluded north woods lake and bright stars in a dark sky.