Hughes, Edward "Ed" Francis

MADISON—Edward “Ed” Francis Hughes, 97, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born in Eau Claire, Wis. to Rudolph and Loretta Juza of Haugen, Wis.

A veteran of WW2, Ed flew in B-24 bombers as a radio operator and aerial gunner with the 455 Bomb Group flying missions out of Italy. Ed was recalled to active duty during the Korean War where he earned a commission in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. He remained in the Army Reserve and retired at the rank of Major.

Ed married Lorraine Chirhart on Feb. 7, 1946, in Haugen. They moved to Madison where Ed earned a BS degree in Physical Geography & Cartography from UW Madison. He worked for many years as a Professional Engineer at the WDOT. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace and St. Maria Goretti Parishes in Madison and Sacred Hearts Parish in Sun Prairie.

Ed was an avid musician, fisherman, and hunter. He continued his love for flying and became a rated pilot. He loved his family, loons singing on a secluded north woods lake and bright stars in a dark sky.

Ed is survived by his children, James (Jan Axelson), Kevin (Diane), and Mary (Krieg) Hoddinott; grandchildren, Andrew Hughes, Katie (Amanda) Henry, Matthew Hughes, Tyler Bleifuhs; and step-grandchildren, Brian and Brad Hoddinott. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Lorraine; son, Kenneth; and sister, Dolores.

Services will be private. The family thanks the staff of Oak Park Place Grandview for the care and compassion they have shown Ed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery—Donation Program, N4063 Veterans Way, Spooner, Wis. 54801.

