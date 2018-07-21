FITCHBURG—Dr. Kenneth John Hughes passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, with his husband, Mark and dog, Sophie by his side, after struggling bravely with Lewy body dementia for five years. Ken and Mark were together for 18 years and married for three.
Ken was born in South Milwaukee on March 30, 1937, to William Charles Hughes and Alice Lucille Pauline Leutner. He graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1955, Carroll College in 1959, and received his Ph.D. in Chemistry from Purdue University in 1963. Ken was on the faculty of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for 32 years, as professor and chairman of the Chemistry Department and later as the coordinator of the Office of Science Outreach, leading teacher workshops and writing chemistry study guides. Ken loved music! He sang in the church choir for many years and was a self-taught pianist and organist. He kept playing as long as he could. Ken loved people. To know him was to like him. He had a gregarious personality, was a master of puns (dad jokes) and knew enough about almost everything to be able to carry on a conversation.
Ken is survived by his loving husband, Mark; his daughter, Jennifer Posanski and her husband, Dan; and granddaughters, Meredith and Kathryn. He is further survived by his brother, Richard (late wife, Eunice); sister, Lois (Robert) Overbaugh; brother, David (Barbara); former wife, Marilyn; and nieces and nephews, along with grandchildren, Angela, Laura, Jessica, Tyrone, and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Phyllis Lockard-Hughes; and son, Shawn Hett.
A private Memorial service will be held. Memorials may be sent in Ken’s name c/o Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral Home, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd. Fitchburg, WI 53711. All memorials will be directed to UW-Oshkosh.
Special thanks to Ken’s daughter, Jen for her constant support and love; neighbors, Lyle and Gail for their unwavering care and love; Judy, for her daily calls, encouragement, and delicious soups; his incredible nurse and friend, Nikki; and Brian, Amy, and the staff at Agrace HospiceCare. Finally, a special thanks to Dr. Wilson and nurse, Bev who treated him for many years with kindness.
Ken would want to remind you that "Chemistry is all around us!"