Hughes, Doris A.

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY / SOUTH CAROLINA — Doris Anna Hughes died on February 13, 2020, in South Carolina, after a brief illness. Doris was born on Sept. 9, 1917, in Hampden Township, to Rudolph and Bertha Duborg, on the farm her grandfather, Frederick, homesteaded in 1859. Her grandfather was 88 years old when Doris was born. In her journal she wrote, “I credit him with having the greatest influence on my life. We did so much together. I even had an old cane cut from an umbrella so that I could walk as he did.” As a good steward, Doris has kept the farm in the family for over 159 years.
Doris attended Feelyater, a one room school, two miles from her home, which she walked most days. When she was a little older and weather permitted, she drove her pony, Prince, with his cart to school. She graduated in 1935 from Columbus High School. Doris had a strong affinity for her Columbus community. She championed preservation of City Hall, its auditorium, and the Park Pavilion.
Over 102 years, Doris experienced unimaginable changes. She vividly remembers her father damming the Crawfish river so they would be the first farm to have electricity in 1921. Doris lived through the Great Depression; worked at Badger Ordinance during WWII; raised her family; and made many friends along the way.
Doris shared her wonder of nature with everyone but especially her children. She taught them how to plant, nurture and harvest. She used nature as the perfect example of how to sustain life by fulfilling dreams, leaning into the sunshine, and sowing seeds of kindness. She was a steward of the earth. She planted trees for the next generation, she recycled, reused and composted long before it was the environmental thing to do. She tended her rose garden of 65 years with care.
Doris loved “playing with string.” She knit sweaters, mittens, and hats for the family; designed her own hanging quilts; crotched afghans; cross-stitched and embroidered; and tatted flowers and keepsakes. She served as an elder and member of the Presbyterian women’s groups. Doris baked fabulous cakes, cookies and pies for countless church dinners and bazaars and community fund raisers.
But, what people remember most is Doris’s disposition – cherry and giving; outgoing and accepting; supportive and life-enjoying. She loved well and was well loved.
Doris was preceeded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Edwin; her oldest son, Donald; and her great -randdaughter, Shauna Stuewe. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Marlene; daughter, Barbara and husband Bill; her daughter, Judy and husband Edward; and her son, Dale and wife Becky. Doris has three grandchildren, Lisa Westenbroek (Doug), Lori Stuewe (Kirk) and Debbie Hughes. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Adam, Rachael, Chad, Melanie and Brendan as well as two great-great grandchildren, Carson and Deacon.
A memorial service will be held on March 14, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, Columbus Wis., at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Columbus Historic Landmarks & Preservation Commission.