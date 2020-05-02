Hughes, Donna Joan

Donna was born in Madison, Wis. to Ray and Mildred (nee Hermanson) Domini. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Michael. She was a beloved mother to her five children, Bridget (Randy) Rhode of Portage, Wis., Maura (Jim) Daniels of LaValle, Wis., Thomas (Melissa) Hughes of Shorewood, Wis., Kara (Ryrie) Pellaton of Wilmette, Ill., and William (Kim) Hughes of Pewaukee, Wis.. She was a loving grandmother to Tara Rhode, Megan Harris, Carly and Patrick Mattefs, Isabelle and Ava Hughes, Finola, Delaney, Brigid, and Liam Hughes, Rhys and Thomas Pellaton. She adored her two great-grandsons, Henrik and Rody Harris. She will be greatly missed by her sister, Darlene Felicijan of Rio, Wis., her many nieces and nephews and her good friends.

Donna was a vivacious woman who had more strength than her small frame could contain. She was a loaded spring, full of love and energy. “Zoom” was her nickname to her good friends. To attempt to sum her up in a few paragraphs as impossible, she was the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as she wrapped all in her love. Anyone who spent time in her home felt welcome and comfortable. She supported her family in every possible way; a cheerleader attending every event, a babysitter at a moment’s notice, a mender of clothing, a giver of pep talks, and a baker and bringer of cookies and pies. Donna loved to host holiday dinners for her large family and their friends. She loved a dirty joke and a brandy old fashioned press with two olives. She liked playing cards, especially euchre for small stakes, and thoroughly enjoyed winning. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage, making lefse for annual lutefisk dinners with good friends and neighbors, Jan and Bob Bostad.