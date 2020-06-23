Hughes, Derek Arthur

MADISON — Derek Arthur Hughes, age 48, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from surgical complications. “Dee” was born on August 8, 1971 in Baraboo, Wis. to James Hughes and Lucinda “Cindy” Krueger. He graduated from Madison East where he was a talented athlete. At UW-Madison he attained a BA in communications. “Dee” was very personable and loved to work in a people environment. He enjoyed all Wisconsin sports and the Steelers. He also found peace in taking walks and being in nature. Whoever crossed Derek's path felt comfortable and enjoyed his great smile.

“Dee” is survived by his parents, Lucinda Krueger (Russell Habeck) and Jim (Emma Lou) Hughes; siblings, Jason (Traci) Hughes, Kristina (Brad) Buckles, Nicole (John) Triscari, and Sonja (Aaron) Carpiaux; his significant other, Angie Frye and her son, Caden. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A private service will be held beforehand.

