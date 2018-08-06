BEETOWN—David E. Hughes, age 86, of Beetown, Wis., passed away Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. He was born Oct. 3, 1931 in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Eugene and Cleo (Potterton) Hughes. David was a 1949 graduate of Dodgeville High School, served as a U.S. Naval Hospital Corpsman during the Korean War, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy in 1957.
David married Donna M. Bartleson of Saxeville, Wis., on June 21, 1956, at the Saxeville Baptist Church; she preceded him in death in 2003. He was co-owner of Hughes Pharmacy in Lancaster, Wis., and farmed in Beetown Township. David spent much of his time volunteering in the community and was involved in many civic organizations. He was a member of the Lancaster Congregational Church. On Nov. 6, 2004, David married Joan (Jesse) Snyder at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Oconomowoc, Wis.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; four daughters, Susan (Eric) Anderson, Sarah (Mark) Schenkat, Mary (James) Keeffe and Martha (Keith) Firari; six grandchildren, Daniel (fiancé, Margaret Shuda) and Elizabeth Schenkat, Jacob Keeffe, Hannah (Jacob) Oxley, and Grace and David Firari; and one great-granddaughter, Donna Oxley. David is also survived by his step-children and step-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents and first wife, David was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Van Matre.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at the LANCASTER CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH with the Rev. Mark Dieter officiating. The family encourages those wishing to honor David’s memory to contribute by giving back to the community, especially taking time to mentor young people.
