Hughes, Bernice Jane (Synon)

She will be remembered for her sharp wit, good sense of humor and an iron will. Her children lovingly referred to her as "The Colonel" for good reason. Bernice showed her love for her children by ensuring they received a good education. She espoused common sense and good judgment and exemplified the value of communication, for many years hand-writing a letter every week to all of her children.

She devoured the daily newspaper, tracked her favorite sports teams, and enjoyed a good debate about local and national politics. The 1940 U.S. Presidential Election Day fell on her 21st birthday. She wrote to the Wisconsin Secretary of State to inquire about her ability to vote and was proud to cast her first ballot that year. She proudly participated in and supported local initiatives and candidates at all levels.

Bernice was educated in her beliefs, committed to family, a good friend to her neighbors, and has left us with an amazing legacy of love and an exemplary life of generosity and kindness. She will be missed, but in our hearts, forever.